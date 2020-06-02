Universities, high schools reopen in Tanzania

Universities and high schools reopened in Tanzania Monday, despite very little information on the exact figures of the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

On the campus of the University of Dar es Salaam, new hand-washing stations have been installed.

“The University of Dar es Salaam has reopened its doors as of today (Monday) and we have started courses, as we have made adequate arrangements to ensure that we conduct our activities while complying with the prescribed measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said Prof. Bonavecture Rutinwa, Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Dar es Salaam.

Some students welcomed this decision but called for strict compliance with preventive measures.

“I’m very excited because we haven’t even attended classes after a long period of confinement. And in spite of the disease, we can’t continue confinement. We have to continue our education. We have to achieve our goals on time,” Joseph Emmanuel II, an accounting student at university said.

President John Magufuli, who also announced the return of sports competitions, assured that the pandemic was in sharp decline, much to the displeasure of the opposition.

The latest figures released on April 29 showed 480 cases, including 16 fatalities.

On Monday, the government lifted the suspension on domestic and international flights put in place since May 7. It said those entering the country would not be subject to mandatory quarantine.

AFP