Congo extends virus lockdown on village near Pointe-Noire

Even as the population in vasts parts of the Republic of Congo warm up to the “new normal” with government lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions, for residents of a village in the country’s south, a lockdown remains in place.

Government extended a lockdown in Tchiminzi village, about 97 km south of the commercial city of Pointe-Noire. Authorities say the village is the third most impacted in the territory. The case load in the capital Brazzaville and Pointe-Noire are the first and second highest respectively.

A medical team has been establishment in the region to help with containment measures to halt the spread. Aubierge Victoire Kimpanboudi Matondo is the Regional Director, Pointe Noire who spoke to the press.

“The epidemiological surveillance commission is here with policemen, to watch over people. We shouldn’t be afraid of the doctors. Don’t hide in your houses, but call your doctor if there is a problem.”

The team in the village has reported over 20 confirmed cases in a population of over 400 patients. As of June 2 at 07:00 GMT, the country had recorded 611 cases with 20 deaths and 179 recoveries according to the John Hopkins University tracker.