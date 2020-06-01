South Africa delays school reopening by a week, parents protest

Some parents in South Africa held up placards to protest outside a school in Cape Town on Monday. They are demanding the educational institutions remain closed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reopening of schools has been delayed by a week to allow school administrators to prepare. The basic education ministry said the reopening was delayed in consultation with sector minister, who is expected to give further details Monday, the BBC reports.

The South African government had directed that schools reopen on Monday June 1 as it begins to ease restrictions imposed to battle COVID-19.

Teacher unions had requested for a delay citing the lack of unpreparedness.

Places of worship have been allowed to reopen on a condition that not more than 50 people will be present.

The Southern African nation is moving to “level three” of the easing of lockdown restrictions, with the sale of alcohol and movement within districts allowed from Monday.