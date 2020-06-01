Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Football Planet

football-planet

CAF releases nearly CFA120 million for member states

By Africanews

Football Planet

After FIFA, CAF has issued out cheques for its association members. The continental football body will urgently release more than 6,393 million CFA francs. Each federation will receive nearly 120 million. A subsidy to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The health situation is still worrisome and is disrupting the whole of African football. Some championships have come to a standstill, others are waiting without being really sure when to resume.

And in the face of this crisis, FIFA is stepping up its initiatives to support the recovery of the world’s leagues. A risk assessment tool has been made available to the Confederations and Federations to ensure the safety of the players. More details to follow in this programme, coming up just after this short break

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..