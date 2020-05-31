Kenyans heed govt's voluntary COVID-19 testing scheme

Kenyans are heeding government calls for voluntary COVID-19 testing as the number of coronavirus cases in the country soars. This followed a consistent number of new infections recorded since the first case was registered on March 13.

According to the authorities, as of May 30, the East African country had recorded 1,888 cases with authorities alluding to the increased testing rates for the numbers.

While the number of infections has doubled since mid-May, the country has also tripled the number of daily tests from less than 1,000 to nearly 3,000, authorities have said.

But the Ministry of Health is sounding the alarm about the vulnerability of the overcrowded slums of the capital Nairobi, which tops the list of new cases, followed by the port city of Mombasa.

As part of its anti-coronavirus measures, Kenya has introduced a nationwide curfew from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., which is expected to last until 6 June. The curfew prohibits entry into or exit from the cities of Nairobi, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale and Mandera.