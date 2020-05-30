George Floyd murder: Minnesota killer cops fired

USA
All four officers involved in the Minneapolis killing of an African-American man, have been fired according to the Minnesota authorities.
The FBI have also opened deep investigations into the killing reports say. George Floyd died Monday night after a lengthy tackle on the ground by a police officer.
Anger and indignation marred the streets of Minneapolis, in the aftermath of the killing.
Leslie Redmond, Minneapolis NAACP president, stressed that the issue went beyond race: “This isn’t a black American problem, it’s a human problem.
“If you are a human being, you must be outraged by what happened yesterday. You must demand that it never happen again. If you are a police officer, you should never let something like that happen,” the civil rights activist added.
A viral footage showed the 46-year-old deceased, whose neck is pinned to the ground by an officer’s knee, repeatedly complained of not being able to breathe. He dies a few minutes later.
The police, who had been called in on a counterfeiting case, say he resisted arrest.
The situation in Minneapolis remains “incredibly dangerous” as protests continue in the city, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said in a press conference https://t.co/A99mjpJHIk pic.twitter.com/kbjXNRqLKT— CNN International (@cnni) May 30, 2020
Go to video
COVID-Organics trials: Madagascar backtracks on injectables
Go to video
Tanzania coronavirus: June 1 school reopening guidelines issued
Go to video
AfDB board bows to US pressure to probe its president
Go to video
Africa's chaotic parliaments: DRC MPs brawl over dismissal vote
01:01
Burkina Faso: Attack on police post leaves at least 2 officers dead
Go to video
Sierra Leone coronavirus: Record 100 new cases, tally now at 721