Senegal president's brother tests positive for coronavirus

The brother of Senegalese president, Macky Sall has announced he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Aliou Sarr who is the mayor of Guédiawaye is being treated at the Dalal Diamm hospital in Dakar. His wife is also reported to have also tested positive for the virus and is undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Mr Sall thanked health workers at the hospital for their professionalism and asked for prayers from the public.

News of the president’s brother testing positive for coronavirus come less than a week before the resumption of classes.

Senegal has so far recorded 3,161 cases of coronavirus with 36 deaths.

The country’s state of emergency is due to end on 2 June. A dusk-to-dawn curfew has been imposed to prevent the spread of the virus.

Agencies