Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Senegal president's brother tests positive for coronavirus

Senegal president's brother tests positive for coronavirus
By Africanews

Senegal

The brother of Senegalese president, Macky Sall has announced he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Aliou Sarr who is the mayor of Guédiawaye is being treated at the Dalal Diamm hospital in Dakar. His wife is also reported to have also tested positive for the virus and is undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Mr Sall thanked health workers at the hospital for their professionalism and asked for prayers from the public.

News of the president’s brother testing positive for coronavirus come less than a week before the resumption of classes.

Senegal has so far recorded 3,161 cases of coronavirus with 36 deaths.

The country’s state of emergency is due to end on 2 June. A dusk-to-dawn curfew has been imposed to prevent the spread of the virus.

Agencies

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..