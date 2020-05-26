Coronavirus: stats of Africa's most impacted nation per region

All 54 African countries have officially recorded cases. The death toll is past 3,000, recoveries are also past 32,000 with confirmed cases past the 100,000 mark.

“Comoros recorded index case on April 30”: to become the 53rd infected nation after the 52nd, Sao Tome and Principe in Central Africa officially recorded cases on April 6. Africa’s last country to record a case was Lesotho on March 13.

Details: Most impacted countries per region

North Africa = Egypt: 17,967 cases, 4,900 recoveries, 783 deaths

Central Africa = Cameroon: 4,890 cases, 1,865 recoveries, 165 deaths

West Africa = Nigeria: 8,068 cases, 2,311 recoveries, 233 deaths

East Africa = Sudan: 3,974 cases, 503 recoveries, 170 deaths

Southern Africa = South Africa: 23,615 cases, 11,917 recoveries, 481 deaths

Major African stats: May 26 at 6:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 115,892

Number of deaths = 3,479

Recoveries = 46,553

Active cases = 65,860

The basic records are referenced from the John Hopkins hospital LIVE portal, we also corroborate figures with African Union’s Africa Centers for Disease Control, Africa CDC whiles prioritizing tallies from trusted national sources. The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs.

Experts are currently advocating mass testing as cases of local transmission grow in a number of countries. Most countries are lifting lockdowns, but curfews and ban on gatherings largely remain in place to combat spread and improve containment of confirmed cases.