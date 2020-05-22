Welcome to Africanews

The task ahead for Lesotho's new PM [Morning Call]

By Jerry Bambi

Moeketsi Majoro has been sworn in as Lesotho’s prime minister following the resignation of his embattled predecessor, Thomas Thabane. Thabane’s decision to step down on Tuesday came amid mounting pressure. He and his current wife are suspected of involvement in the 2017 murder of his estranged wife. They have both denied this but that move in any way cleared the way for Majoro.

So who really is Moeketsi Majoro? And what are some of the challenges that lie ahead of him?

