At least 75 “Boko Haram terrorists” were killed on Monday in two military operations in the southeast of Niger. Two soldiers were killed and three wounded, according to the government.

According to a statement by Niger Ministry of Defence, a group of 25 “terrorists” were killed south of Diffa, a major city in the southeastern part of the country.

Some 50 others were also killed at the Lake Chad area in two operations of the regional anti-terrorist force. Niger’s army was the target of a deadly attack in early May.

According to the United Nations, the Diffa region is home to 120,000 Nigerian refugees and thousands of displaced persons, fleeing since 2015 the abuses committed by the Nigerian terrorist group Boko Haram and Islamic State in the West African Province, Iswap.