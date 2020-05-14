Coronavirus in Africa: 72,391 cases; 2,493 deaths; 25,269 recoveries

There are now more than over 70,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. There is no virus-free country in Africa as of May 13.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: May 14 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 72,391

Number of deaths = 2,493

Recoveries = 25,269

Infected countries = 54

Virus-free countries = 0

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 6,253

Angola – 45

Benin – 327

Botswana – 24

Burkina Faso – 773

Burundi – 15

Cameroon – 2,800

Cape Verde – 289

Central African Republic – 143

Chad – 372

Comoros – 11

Congo-Brazzaville – 333

DR Congo – 1,169

Djibouti – 1,268

Egypt – 10,431

Equatorial Guinea – 522

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 187

Ethiopia – 263

Gabon – 863

(The) Gambia – 23

Ghana – 5,408

Guinea – 2,374

Guinea-Bissau – 836

Ivory Coast – 1,912

Kenya – 737

Lesotho – 1

Liberia – 213

Libya – 64

Madagascar – 212

Malawi – 63

Mali – 758

Mauritania – 16

Mauritius – 332

Morocco – 6,512

Mozambique – 104

Namibia – 16

Niger – 860

Nigeria- 4,971

Rwanda – 287

Sao Tome and Principe – 220

Senegal – 2,105

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 387

Somalia – 1,219

South Africa – 12,074

South Sudan – 203

Sudan – 1,818

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 219

Tunisia – 1,032

Uganda – 139

Zambia – 446

Zimbabwe – 37

