'Just give me cigarettes': South African survivor of 1918 flu 'soldiers on'

South Africa
Most people his age have passed on but 116 year-old Fredie Blom of South African is still going strong.
Fredie survived the Spanish flu of 1918 and is determined to outlive the coronavirus pandemic. He recounts how the Spanish flu impacted his family.
“I lost one sister in 1918 , somewhere around there. One sister, a girl in our family died back then. That year when the sickness arrived.
“The people came with injections. Not a needle injection. Doctors didn’t know about it, you were cut with a razor,” he told journalists.
The Centenarian only has only request: “Just give me cigarettes, what else can you give me? What? Nothing!”
He attributes his longevity to God: “The man with the secret is the man above. No one else. He is the king, he gives everything,” granny Fredie admitted.
Go to video
Coronavirus: Africa's most impacted as South Africa hits 10,000 cases
01:33
Coronavirus in Africa: 63,293 cases; 2,290 deaths; 21,837 recoveries
Go to video
Nigeria coronavirus: 4,399 cases, Wike demolishes hotel, Kaduna busts escapees
Go to video
Zambia shuts border with Tanzania over virus spread fears
Go to video
Chad takes delivery of Madagascar virus cure, COVID-Organics
Go to video
Kenya coronavirus: 649 cases, Magufuli's virus handling worries Raila