Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

'Just give me cigarettes': South African survivor of 1918 flu 'soldiers on'

By Africanews

South Africa

Most people his age have passed on but 116 year-old Fredie Blom of South African is still going strong.

Fredie survived the Spanish flu of 1918 and is determined to outlive the coronavirus pandemic. He recounts how the Spanish flu impacted his family.

“I lost one sister in 1918 , somewhere around there. One sister, a girl in our family died back then. That year when the sickness arrived.

“The people came with injections. Not a needle injection. Doctors didn’t know about it, you were cut with a razor,” he told journalists.

The Centenarian only has only request: “Just give me cigarettes, what else can you give me? What? Nothing!”

He attributes his longevity to God: “The man with the secret is the man above. No one else. He is the king, he gives everything,” granny Fredie admitted.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..