Covid-19: Africa 'keeps hope alive'

As lockdown eases else where, people across Africa are taking it one day at a time as the pandemic continues to unfold across the continent.

Most health workers are bracing for a latter peak. According to a Senegalese emergency nurse, Malamine Mané it’s a challenging time to be a nurse.

“We have no choice, from the moment you choose to be a nurse, to practise this profession’‘, she said.

‘‘I think it’s a source of pride to be a nurse, to be able to help people, to be able to help them recover their health”, she added.

Nigeria is experiencing a surge in covid-19 related burials according to health officials. However, further south, the inhabitants are calling for lockdown ease while many are eager to return to work.

South Africa is also gradually scaling back its lockdown, with some small businesses re-opening.

While people in Madagascar hail its locally produced, covid organics, WHO rejects its efficacy.

“We are advising the government of Madagascar to take this product through a clinical trial and we are prepared to collaborate with them’‘, said the World Health Organization Regional Director for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti.

‘‘We have also invited them to join the WHO-coordinated solidarity trial, where other therapeutics are being tested out’‘, he added.

By far over 52,000 confirmed cases and more than 2,000 deaths has been recorded across the African continent.