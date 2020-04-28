Algeria extends lockdown measures until May 14

Algeria on Monday extended until 14 May the containment measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, after authorising the reopening of some businesses during the Ramadan period.

Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad has “renewed for an additional period of 15 days, namely from 30 April to 14 May, the current containment measures as well as all preventive measures,” his outfit said in a statement.

Mr. Djerad called on his compatriots to “continue to observe conscientiously and rigorously, the measures of hygiene, social distancing and protection,” according to the statement.

On Saturday, the prime minister had ordered the reopening of several businesses, including hairdressing salons, bakeries and clothing and shoe shops, in order to “reduce the economic and social impact of the health crisis”.

In addition, since the beginning on Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan, the authorities have relaxed the curfew decreed in several regions of the country because of the epidemic.

In the wilaya (prefecture) of Blida, near Algiers, where the first cases of new coronavirus were recorded, the total confinement has been lifted, giving way to a curfew from 14H00 to 07H00 local (13H00 to 06H00 GMT).

And in the nine wilayas most affected by the pandemic, including Algiers, curfews have been reduced by two hours.

According to official figures, 432 deaths have been recorded so far in Algeria. A total of 3,517 cases have been officially reported.

Algeria with a population of 44 million is the African country with the highest number of Covid-19 deaths.

