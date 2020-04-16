IMF debt relief for 19 African countries [Business Africa]

Business Africa
Six months of debt relief has been granted to 25 countries considered the poorest in the world by the International Monetary Fund.
The institution will then redirect these funds towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
19 of the 25 are African countries chosen based on an extreme poverty and vulnerability ranking.
Oil prices, virus, instability put Algeria on edge
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has agreed to reduce production by 9.7 million barrels per day over the next two months.
This will strengthen oil prices after a historic fall caused by a drop in demand due to the coronavirus crisis.
A measure that will affect countries like Algeria, “on the brink of financial collapse”, and heavily reliant on the hydrocarbon market
Kenya coronavirus cases hit 225, Sonko's 'alcohol for the poor' plans
Coronavirus impacted events: Tanzania cancels 2020 Union Day celebration
Coronavirus: Uganda speaker's virus killing spray, Malawi lockdown announced
Ghana's coronavirus figures: galloping cases, snail-pace recoveries
Coronavirus in 52 African countries: 16,200+ cases, 873 deaths, 3,235 recoveries
Coronavirus: Djibouti, Ivory Coast join Africa's most impacted, cases pass 16,000