Coronavirus in Africa: 15,300+ cases, 835 deaths, 2,946 recoveries

There are now more than over 15,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with only two countries holding out as of April 14.

We shall keep updating this list which will be put in sub-continental blocs: East, West, Central, southern and North Africa. All statistics are sourced from Africa CDC updates, from the John Hopkins University and from official government data.

The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

SUGGESTED

READING

Major African stats as of April 14 as of 6 am GMT :

Confirmed cases = 15,346

Number of deaths = 835

Recoveries = 2,946

Infected countries = 52

Virus-free countries = 2 (Lesotho, Comoros)

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 1,983

Angola – 19

Benin – 35

Botswana – 13

Burkina Faso – 515

Burundi – 5

Cameroon – 848

Cape Verde – 10

Central African Republic – 11

Chad – 23

Comoros – 0

Congo-Brazzaville – 70

DR Congo – 235

Djibouti – 298

Egypt – 2,190

Equatorial Guinea – 21

Eritrea – 34

Eswatini – 15

Ethiopia – 74

Gabon – 57

(The) Gambia – 9

Ghana – 566

Guinea – 319

Guinea-Bissau – 38

Ivory Coast – 626

Kenya – 208

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 59

Libya – 26

Madagascar – 106

Malawi – 16

Mali – 123

Mauritania – 7

Mauritius – 324

Morocco – 1,763

Mozambique – 21

Namibia – 16

Niger – 548

Nigeria- 343

Rwanda – 127

Sao Tome and Principe – 4

Senegal – 291

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 10

Somalia – 60

South Africa – 2,272

South Sudan – 4

Sudan – 29

Tanzania – 49

Togo – 77

Tunisia – 726

Uganda – 54

Zambia – 45

Zimbabwe – 17

SUGGESTED

READING