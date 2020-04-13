Burundi churches 'crowded' for Easter Sunday

Burundians do not seem to be perturbed about the hullabaloo over the novel coronavirus the world over. On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered in churches across the country for Easter celebrations.

In the Regina Mundi Catholic Cathedral in Bujumbura, Christians packed the hall.

There was no social distancing, but faithful must hand wash before being allowed access to the auditorium.

‘‘This is an opportunity I’ve had to come into the church to pray. There are those who do not have this opportunity, so I pray for them and I pray for the caregivers and those who are already infected with the coronavirus”, said Yves Nisabwe, chorister of the Regina Mundi Cathedral of Bujumbura.

As of Sunday, 5 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Burundi with no death. For the clergy, this is a new opportunity to demonstrate its power.

“God is stronger and more powerful than the coronavirus. That is why we celebrate him who has the power to heal even the sick”, Christian Cyiza, deacon of the Life Center Church of Bujumbura said.

The Burundian government has decided that for the moment there will be no measures that could interfere with the “normal functioning of the lives of its citizens’‘.

AFP