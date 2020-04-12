Countries with 100+ coronavirus cases: Madagascar joins list

The numbers of confirmed cases across the continue continues to grow with each passing day. The World Health Organization Africa regional head warns that a spike is expected in the coming weeks.

Whiles the figures remain very low in a number of countries, quite a sizeable number has passed the 100 mark with only a handful in the 1000+ bracket – South Africa, Algeria, Egypt and Morocco.

South Africa the most impacted country has been praised by some analysts for their dedication to mass and intensive testing which an African Union Center for Disease Control, CDC, official has asked that all countries need to scale up if the magnitude of infection is to be ascertained.

This article looks at a regional breakdown of countries that have passed the 100 mark and above. The basic records are referenced from the African Union’s Africa Center for Disease Control, Africa CDC and the John Hopkins hospital LIVE portal, we also prioritize tallies from trusted national sources.

On April 11, Madagascar became the second country in the southern Africa region to cross the 100+ mark. only continental leader South Africa had crossed that mark.

North Africa

Algeria – 1,825

Egypt – 1,939

Morocco – 1,545

Tunisia – 685

West Africa

Burkina Faso – 484

Ghana – 408

Guinea – 250

Ivory Coast – 533

Niger – 491

Nigeria- 318

Senegal – 278

Central Africa

Cameroon – 820

DR Congo – 233

East Africa

Djibouti – 187

Kenya – 191

Mauritius – 319

Rwanda – 120

Southern Africa

South Africa – 2,028

Madagascar – 102

Virus-free = Comoros, Lesotho

