Nigeria's booming hydroalcoholic gel business [Business Africa]

Nigeria’s hydroalcoholic gel business booms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In this edition, we speak with Dr. Stephanie Sodangi, who set up a local gel manufacturing plant in her clinic in Abuja.

High demand for sanitary products such as hydro-alcoholic gels and facemasks following the Covid-19 pandemic has led to the emergence of startups.

In Nigeria, Dr. Stephanie Sodangi, a metropolitan physician and chemist, started manufacturing hand sanitizers in response to the current shortage. A company that has brought her fame in Abuja.

Rwanda: shopkeepers worried about food shortages

Soaring prices of basic commodities in Rwanda, producers and farmers warn of risks of food shortages.

Measures taken by the Rwandan Government of Rwanda to contain the new coronavirus have provoked hike in prices of basic commodities.

The population has begun feeling the brunt.

Meanwhile, producers and farmers are sounding the alarm and warning of the risk of food shortages due to the drop in income and current production.