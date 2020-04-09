Nigeria's booming hydroalcoholic gel business [Business Africa]

Business Africa
Nigeria’s hydroalcoholic gel business booms amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In this edition, we speak with Dr. Stephanie Sodangi, who set up a local gel manufacturing plant in her clinic in Abuja.
High demand for sanitary products such as hydro-alcoholic gels and facemasks following the Covid-19 pandemic has led to the emergence of startups.
In Nigeria, Dr. Stephanie Sodangi, a metropolitan physician and chemist, started manufacturing hand sanitizers in response to the current shortage. A company that has brought her fame in Abuja.
Rwanda: shopkeepers worried about food shortages
Rwanda: shopkeepers worried about food shortages
Soaring prices of basic commodities in Rwanda, producers and farmers warn of risks of food shortages.
Measures taken by the Rwandan Government of Rwanda to contain the new coronavirus have provoked hike in prices of basic commodities.
The population has begun feeling the brunt.
Meanwhile, producers and farmers are sounding the alarm and warning of the risk of food shortages due to the drop in income and current production.
Go to video
Nigeria to set up $1.39 billion fund to fight covid-19
Go to video
Nigeria's Osun state says only one coronavirus patient 'missing'
Go to video
'Close up' social distancing as Lagos distributes coronavirus food aid
01:19
Nigeria's IDPs concerned about COVID-19 infection
01:20
Lagosians express concerns as coronavirus lockdown kicks in
01:14
COVID-19: Lagos, Brazzaville lockdown begins