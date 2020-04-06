Coronavirus: South Sudan reports first case

South Sudan has confirmed the first case of coronavirus, Country’s first vice president, Riek Machar, told a press conference in the capital Juba. South Sudan is one of the last African nations to confirm the presence of the virus within its borders.

“South Sudan confirms one case of coronavirus COVID-19. On behalf of the president and the chairman of the high-level taskforce, I would like to inform the public that on Saturday 4th April 2020, the public health laboratory tested and confirmed a case of COVID-19 in an individual,” said Riek Machar, South Sudan’s first vice president.

In a statement, the UN Mission in South Sudan, David Shearer said the woman is a member of its staff.

“We are working very cooperatively with the task force and with the Ministry of Health to ensure that this case is handled well. The person concerned is in isolation and has been a number of days pending on the tests and will remain in isolation for the remaining 14 days,” Shearer added.

He said the patient has been in the country for nearly five weeks, way longer than the 14 days, and they need to check Where the person’s been.”

Authorities say the patient is an employee of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan. https://t.co/qd2AUm5ITd — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) April 5, 2020

South Sudan has already closed bars, night clubs and shops, other than those selling food, and encouraged people to observe social distancing rules.