Final destination for deportees flown out of the United States remains unknown

South Sudan
The final destination for eight deportees who were flown out of the United States remains unknown.
It had been reported that the migrants, who are of six different nationalities were heading to South Sudan, a country that once again appears to be in danger of collapsing into civil war.
"These are the only eight on the flight because of safety and operational security, we cannot tell you what the final destination for these individuals will be," said Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin.
On Tuesday, US District Judge Brian Murphy, said they should be allowed to challenge their deportation to third countries.
He said the Trump administration must retain custody and control of them to “ensure the practical feasibility of return” if he finds such removals were unlawful.
McLaughlin insisted the men were still in the custody of the Department of Homeland Security.
"As far as their exact whereabouts, again, because of operational security and given these are such violent criminals, rapists, child rapist, as I've mentioned, we cannot disclose that," she said.
The judge is scheduled to hold another hearing in the case on Wednesday.
