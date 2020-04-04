Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Central Kinshasa to be quarantined for 14 days next Monday

Central Kinshasa to be quarantined for 14 days next Monday
By Africanews

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Scenes of traffic jams are expected to become rarer in downtown Kinshasa from Monday April 6.

The capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo will be quarantined for two weeks because of the coronavirus, the city’s governor announced Thursday.

This measure mainly concerns the residential commune of La Gombe where the seat of government and several embassies are located.

During this partial containment, the “response” team at Covid-19 “will be organized to search for sick people, investigate contacts at risk and symptomatic cases throughout the city of Kinshasa for screening and treatment.

Last Thursday, the governor announced a first “total confinement” of Kinshasa for four days, before back tracking the next day for fear of soaring prices and insecurity.

According to the latest official assessment published Thursday evening, the DRC has 134 confirmed cases, 13 deaths and 3 recoveries.

AFP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..