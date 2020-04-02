Zimbabwe top court sacks 'illegally appointed' main opposition leader

Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader has been removed as President of the Movement for Democratic Change party.

Nelson Chamisa lost a court appeal to remain head of the country’s biggest opposition party on Tuesday, when the Supreme Court ruled that his appointment was illegal.

While the party prepares to hold a congress within the next three months, Thokozani Khupe, the former MDC vice-president and Chamisa’s main challenger, will lead the party.

The court noted that Chamisa had not been elected by a congress as prescribed by MDC bylaws. In 2018, Chamisa won about 45% of the national presidential vote, losing narrowly to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Following the death in 2018 of MDC founder, Morgan Tsvangirai, the duo have claimed to be the legitimate leaders of the party. Nelson Chamisa will either appeal the court decision, or leave the MDC to form a new political party, according to experts.