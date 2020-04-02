Panic buying disrupts food market [Business Africa]

The impact of Coronavirus is being felt in households…

Panic-buying has pushed up the price of basic necessities and food, especially cereals.

It is a worrying behavior for the Food and Agriculture Organization, which warns it could cause a global food crisis.

Coronavirus: CEMAC seeking solutions

Finance ministers and economic experts from the CEMAC region recently met in Brazzaville, Congo, to forge coordinated solutions to the COVID 19 impact on their economies.

They have been asked to design bankable projects that will go a long way in helping people.

These as Brigette UGWE with Nyasha MUTIZWA report, include financing enterprises related to the fight against coronavirus.