Panic buying disrupts food market [Business Africa]

Business Africa
The impact of Coronavirus is being felt in households…
Panic-buying has pushed up the price of basic necessities and food, especially cereals.
It is a worrying behavior for the Food and Agriculture Organization, which warns it could cause a global food crisis.
Coronavirus: CEMAC seeking solutions
Finance ministers and economic experts from the CEMAC region recently met in Brazzaville, Congo, to forge coordinated solutions to the COVID 19 impact on their economies.
They have been asked to design bankable projects that will go a long way in helping people.
These as Brigette UGWE with Nyasha MUTIZWA report, include financing enterprises related to the fight against coronavirus.
Go to video
Coronavirus stats: virus-free quartet, most impacted nation per region
01:33
Coronavirus in Africa: 50 infected countries, 4 virus-free, over 6,700 cases
Go to video
African govts using a similar COVID-19 containment rule book
Go to video
Kenya secures $50m coronavirus loan from World Bank, cases hit 110
Go to video
Coronavirus: Rwanda extends lockdown, Cameroon's billion CFA fund etc.
Go to video
Digital rights in Africa: advocates must team up to consolidate gains - Report