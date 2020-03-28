Tackling COVID-19... Interview with Dr. Raphaël Tata-Taty, infectious disease specialist

Interview
How can the coronavirus pandemic in Africa be contained?
Can heat or drinking boiled garlic water stop the spread?
Africanews Editor Nathalie Wakam had a one-one-one with Dr Raphaël Taty-Taty, virologist and director of a specialized research centre for infectious diseases based in Pointe-Noire in Congo.
Go to video
Anti-'Boo-hari' tweet by Iranian topples coronavirus on Nigeria Twitter trends
01:08
Coronavirus: Nigeria's testing up by 32% after Jack Ma's donation
01:33
Coronavirus in Africa: 46 countries infected, 8 virus-free; deaths, recoveries etc
01:40
Coronavirus: Social Distancing for Thai food delivery drivers [No Comment]
01:07
South Africa military arrest lockdown breakers
01:22
Infected South African duo who defied coronavirus isolation charged