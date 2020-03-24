How to keep safe from coronavirus [Multimedia]

Africa
A widely used proverb across parts of Africa is: “Prevention is better than cure.” It could have different variation in terms of wording but drives home the fact that prevention of a problem should always be a priority.
This proverb is perhaps at the front of preventive response to the coronavirus pandemic that has plunged the world and especially Africa into a frantic race to first prevent and to contain and control the virus.
The World Health Organization, WHO, has prioritized the area of preventive education in dealing with the crisis. Different disease control outfits, be they global, continental or national; are driving home the issue of prevention.
Indeed, government interventions especially in the are of lockdowns – which are gaining currency – on the continent are to prevent spread of the virus which has been known to easily infect and even more easily spread.
Whiles focusing on coverage of major developments, Africanews is also obliged to on our part do the little we can in this regard. Below are some graphics and a video of effective prevention methods pooled from the WHO and other credible outfits.
The general rules include but are not limited to:
- Effective washing of hands with soap
- Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers
- Coughing or sneezing into the elbows
- When – for some reason – you cough into hands, wash with soap or use a tissue and dispose it off properly
- Disciplining oneself from not touching your face
- Staying more that 3ft (1m) away from others and practicing social distancing
- Staying at home when sick and calling medics and disclose all travel history
- Self-isolate immediately you develop any symptoms
- Maintaining extra care when using public transport or in public places
- Avoid contact with sick people
- Avoid shaking hands, hugging and kissing
- Thoroughly disinfecting surfaces
- Sharing only credible information on the coronavirus
Understanding coronavirus terminology:
Isolation separates sick people with a contagious disease from people who are not sick. Self-Isolation = People who think they have the virus or have tested positive for the virus.
Quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick. Quarantine = People who have been exposed to the virus and don’t have symptoms.
Social Distancing = Protective measure between people who have not been exposed to the virus
01:38
South Africa's coronavirus tally hits 554 as total lockdown looms
Go to video
Ethiopian deploying Jack Ma's coronavirus donation across Africa
Go to video
Coronavirus: KQ offers free New York - Nairobi trip for stranded Kenyans
Go to video
Madagascar in lockdown after confirmed cases of COVID-19 [Morning Call]
Go to video
COVID-19: Liberian youth make masks from African prints