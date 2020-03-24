How to keep safe from coronavirus [Multimedia]

A widely used proverb across parts of Africa is: “Prevention is better than cure.” It could have different variation in terms of wording but drives home the fact that prevention of a problem should always be a priority.

This proverb is perhaps at the front of preventive response to the coronavirus pandemic that has plunged the world and especially Africa into a frantic race to first prevent and to contain and control the virus.

The World Health Organization, WHO, has prioritized the area of preventive education in dealing with the crisis. Different disease control outfits, be they global, continental or national; are driving home the issue of prevention.

Indeed, government interventions especially in the are of lockdowns – which are gaining currency – on the continent are to prevent spread of the virus which has been known to easily infect and even more easily spread.

Whiles focusing on coverage of major developments, Africanews is also obliged to on our part do the little we can in this regard. Below are some graphics and a video of effective prevention methods pooled from the WHO and other credible outfits.

The general rules include but are not limited to:

Effective washing of hands with soap

Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers

Coughing or sneezing into the elbows

When – for some reason – you cough into hands, wash with soap or use a tissue and dispose it off properly

Disciplining oneself from not touching your face

Staying more that 3ft (1m) away from others and practicing social distancing

Staying at home when sick and calling medics and disclose all travel history

Self-isolate immediately you develop any symptoms

Maintaining extra care when using public transport or in public places

Avoid contact with sick people

Avoid shaking hands, hugging and kissing

Thoroughly disinfecting surfaces

Sharing only credible information on the coronavirus

Understanding coronavirus terminology:

Isolation separates sick people with a contagious disease from people who are not sick. Self-Isolation = People who think they have the virus or have tested positive for the virus.

Quarantine separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed to a contagious disease to see if they become sick. Quarantine = People who have been exposed to the virus and don’t have symptoms.

Social Distancing = Protective measure between people who have not been exposed to the virus