COVID-19: Liberian youth make masks from African prints

Some Liberian youth are finding creative ways to fight the COVID-19 pandemic among local population.

Humpheretta Reid has taken up the challenge to create protective masks from African prints.

“After seeing the various masks around the world, I was inspired and I decided to take it to our local culture by creating an African version of You know, I was like; we too can make use of what we have in order to put an end to this whole coronavirus”, Reid said.

We just need to think out of the box, be more creative, make use of what we have and believe that this coronavirus is real; it exists in Liberia.

Reid said the continent has all its needs like the Ankara fabrics to keep people safe from the virus.

“We have almost all we need to fight this virus. We just need to think out of the box, be more creative, make use of what we have and believe that this coronavirus is real; it exists in Liberia”, she added.

The West African nation has reported 3 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the country. The World Health Organization has instituted a number of preventive measures, including frequent hand washing with soap under running water.

Others include self-isolation, avoid shaking hands and hugging as well as wearing protective masks while maintaining a 2 metre distance from others.

AFP