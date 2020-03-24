COVID-19: Buhari tests negative, top aide tests positive

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has tested negative to COVID-19. This comes as his Chief of Staff Abba Kyari tested positive for the disease. The test was carried out on the President on Monday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease and Control (NCDC).

However, fears are emanating that the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari who has tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus disease may have transmitted the virus to more people including Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu; Minister of Special Duties, George Akume; Minister of State for FCT, Ramatu Tijani; Geoffrey Onyeama, and other dignitaries and visitors at the prayers held on March 17th, 2020 for the deceased mother of the Kogi State Governor.

Kyari who represented President Buhari at an event, had traveled to Germany in March 7th where he he held meetings with Siemens group on the Nigeria electricity expansion programme.

It is presumed he probably contracted the disease, from there. He returned on March 14th, three days before he attended the Fidau prayer.

The cheif of staff submitted himself voluntarily for testing and was informed of his status on Monday. He has since then gone into isolation and treatment.

Nigeria which had only one case of COVID-19 when the pandemic hit the country on February 28 now has 40 confirmed cases.

Globally, the disease has affected 192 countries with more than 329,000 cases. In Africa, 42 out of the 54 countries that make up the continent are affected.