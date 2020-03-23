Kenya suspends all international flights as COVID-19 cases double

As more and more African countries confirm the outbreak of the coronavirus, Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Health, Mutahi Kagwe has announced that all international flights will be suspended with effect from midnight (2100 GMT) on Wednesday.

Kenya on Sunday confirmed eight more cases of the new coronavirus, bringing the country’s total to 15.

“All international flights are suspended effective Wednesday the 25th at midnight (2100 GMT). The only exception to this rule are cargo flights whose crew must observe strict guidelines. Those coming into the country between now and Wednesday, may they be Kenyans or foreigners, will undergo mandatory quarantine at a government designated facility at their own expense,” Kagwe said.

Out of the new cases, five were Kenyans, two were French and one was Mexican.

For some it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems.

Kenyan health workers last week intensified virus measures by spraying chemicals to disinfect the crowded streets of Nairobi.