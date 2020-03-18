Welcome to Africanews

South Africa's inflation hits 15-month high

By Africanews

South Africa

South Africa’s inflation is at its highest level in 15 months, Bloomberg reports

According to the South African Bureau of Statistics, consumer prices rose by 4.6% year-on-year, up from 4.5% in January.

This increase should not deter the central bank from cutting the benchmark interest rate on Thursday.

Inflation was fueled by a 14% increase in gasoline prices in February compared to the same month last year.

But it’s expected to moderate in the coming months thanks to a sharp drop in oil prices.

This could lead the central bank to revise its price growth forecast for the year downward, which is 4.7%.

It is also likely that the monetary policy committee will reduce its forecasts for the expansion of an economy that has sunk into a second recession in two years, even before the coronavirus intensified.

Annual core inflation, which excludes the prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and electricity, accelerated to 3.8% from 3.7%.

