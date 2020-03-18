Coronavirus: Ethiopia disinfecting public buses, subsidizing sanitizers

Authorities in Ethiopia are disinfecting public buses as part of efforts to curtail possible spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges posted on Twitter photos of cleaners undertaking disinfection work on some buses.

“Action has been taken to reduce the risk of transmitters by providing alcohol-based cleaning that allow transporters and their customers to keep observe safe hygiene and to maintain hand-held vehicle surfaces,” she said..

The move comes a day after a National Coronavirus body led by PM Abiy Ahmed issued a range of prevention measures. Key component of the measures was ban on public gatherings, closure of schools and controlling of prices of essential materials.

As pertains to transport, the directives said: Government buses are to be availed free of charge to help control crowding in public transport. Special buses designated to take public servants to work. Private transporters are also asked to follow suit.

Addis Ababa city helping with sanitizers

The Addis Ababa city administration is also helping in spread containment measures after the mayor Takele Uma Banti made available hand sanitizers to a large retail outlet. The products are to be sold below retail price.

“In collaboration with the Addis Ababa Health Bureau head, Dr Yohan Kelana and volunteers, we have launched 24 hygiene kits in Kanema Pharmacy,” a translation of an Amharic tweet he posted read.

The administration has also put together youth volunteer task-force to help people with hand washing at designated points in the city.