Cameroonian club continues training despite COVID-16 pandemic

It is business as usual for this Cameroonian club despite many sports and football leagues coming to a standstill.

Canon Kpakum Yaounde is still training hard despite the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“It’s true, it’s a disease and we see it on all the TV channels, but we Cameroon we do not have this problem yet at the level of players, at the last news no player has yet had this here. And since we stopped the championship for a week, we hope not to have this at the club. For Chan it is sad news because the country had already organized everything (for the African Nations Championship) but unfortunately even for my teammates who were ready, since it was postponed, but we have no choice because even in Europe, the leagues have stopped as a result of this disease that affects the world”; Canon Kpakum Yaounde player; Romuald Axel Ngolo Njana said.

With six games to go in Cameroon’s top tier, the club is prepping ahead of welcoming Union Douala on Sunday March 29. There have been 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Cameroon with no deaths.

On Tuesday, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced postponement of the 2021 CHAN qualifiers in Cameroon to avoid spread of the coronavirus.

