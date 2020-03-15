Seven African countries record increase in coronavirus cases [List]

Seven African countries recorded increases in their coronavirus tallies on Sunday over a weekend where Africa recorded a record number of index cases.

The seven countries that recorded case rise are Cameroon, Rwanda, Kenya, South Africa, Senegal, South Africa and Ethiopia. Seychelles, Mauritania, Rwanda, Namibia, Central African Republic, Republic of Congo, Eswatini all recorded index cases.

Cameroon’s Health Ministry late Sunday confirmed that the country had recorded its fourth case of the coronavirus. The March 15 statement read in part: “The fourth case involves a 34-year-old Cameroonian citizen living in Yaounde.

The fourth case involves a 34-year-old Cameroonian citizen living in Yaounde. He stayed in Belgium, where he was accommodated by a friend who presented symptoms such as cough and fever. He left Brussels for Paris by public transport and arrived at Yaounde Nsimalen airport on 14 March 2020.

“The surveillance system set up made it possible to immediately detect this case upon his arrival in Cameroonian territory. he is also receiving proper care,” the statement added.

Rwanda announced has confirmed four more cases bring its total to five after the index case was reported on Saturday. The cases involved three Rwandans and a Ugandan.

Ghana had reported four new cases bringing the tally to six. The West African nation announced first two cases last Thursday. The government also announced a travel ban for persons from countries that had 200 or more coronavirus cases.

In Kenya, president Uhuru Kenyatta disclosed at a press conference on Sunday that two new cases had been confirmed. Government announced a raft of measures including ban on public gatherings.

Senegal’s Health Ministry in its daily updates disclosed that two cases had been confirmed bringing the total number of cases to 26 out of which two have recovered and the remaining still undergoing treatment.

Ethiopian authorities said contact tracing associated with the index case led to 117 persons out of which three tested positive. They are two Japanese and an Ethiopian. The index patient was a Japanese.

South Africa’s confirmed case toll hits 61 leading to a raft of stringent measures imposed by government. South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Senegal have all banned public gatherings in order to curb the outbreak.