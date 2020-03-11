Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria: Sanusi accepts removal as Emir [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

One of Nigeria’s most influential Muslim traditional leader, the Emir of Kano, says he accepts his dethronement as the “will of God”. Muhammadu Sanusi II was dethroned on Monday for “insubordination” by the Kano state government, in Kano where his throne seats.

He was escorted out of the palace by security officers, and replaced by his predecessor’s son, Aminu Ado Bayero.

