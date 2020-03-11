Loved ones visit site of Ethiopian ET 302 crash for anniversary event

One year after the fatal crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302, the families and relatives of the victims visited the crash site on the first anniversary of the tragedy.

It was a year ago on March 10, 2019, that Boeing 737 MAX plane bound for Nairobi crashed 6 minutes after take-off south-east of the capital, Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board.

On Tuesday, Ethiopian airlines took relatives of the victims to the site of the accident. The families came from more than 30 countries.

“As friends and families from around the world gather in Ethiopia to honour the memory of their loved ones, I pay tribute to the victims of this accident and wish their families to continue to fight,” Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

The crash has caused the grounding of all Boeing 737 MAX planes. The accident is the worst crisis in the history of Boeing.