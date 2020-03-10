Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia condemn failed assassination of Sudan PM

Sudanese Prime Minister met with his cabinet on Monday after surviving an assassination attempt. The alleged terrorist attack targeted Abdalla Hamdok’s convoy in the capital Khartoum, his senior adviser said.

Faisal Mohamed Salih, government spokesman gave details of the attack in a press interaction after the cabinet meeting saying: “The convoy of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was the victim of a terrorist attack this morning on its way from his home to his office.

“The convoy was hit by an explosion and gunfire at the entrance to the Kober Bridge. Neither the Prime Minister nor his team were injured in the attack, with the exception of one member who suffered a minor shoulder injury when he fell off a motorcycle.”

The incident, however, triggered condemnation from countries within the region. From Ethiopia to Somalia, Eritrea, the African Union and a number of diplomats have all voiced their regret at the action.

“I denounce the assassination attempt made on Sudan PM Hamdok earlier today. The people of Sudan have paid a great price and taken admirable steps towards maintaining peace. Such incidents need not derail the process and path begun in ensuring the stability of Sudan,” Ethiopia PM Abiy Ahmed said.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the assassination attempt on H.E Sudan PM Hamdok. Terrorism and it’s evil violence is abhorrent, and must be wiped out. We stand by PM Hamdok and the people of Sudan,” Ahmad Awad; Somalia’s Foreign Affairs minister tweeted.

Part of Eritrea’s solidarity message to leader of Sudan’s transitional council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan read: “The GOE reiterates its full solidarity with the Government of Sudan in its vigorous undertakings to overhaul vestiges of the old regime to advance the welfare of the people of Sudan with its positive dividends to peace & stability in the region.”

The attack took place in the Kober district of northeast Khartoum. Hamdok’s cabinet said an explosion and multiple gunshots targeted his convoy.

Images on state television, SUNA, showed at least two damaged vehicles at the blast site. The joint United Nations-African Union mission in Darfur condemned the attack in a statement, saying it was aimed at “derailing the transition process in Sudan”.

My full statement following the attack on SudanPMHamdok convoy today in #Khartoum, #Sudan: https://t.co/XdAWh5e0lb — Moussa Faki Mahamat (AUC_MoussaFaki) March 9, 2020

Incident has reaffirmed the fragile nature of this transition and the vital role being played by the PM. Hope the country will unite behind the PM. UK fully supports the civilian government and committed to continuing to provide whatever support we can to help it succeed. — Irfan Siddiq (@FCOIrfan) March 9, 2020