Naby Keita leads tributes to Guinea bus crash victims

Liverpool star Naby Keita has led tributes to the nine Guinean footballers who died in a bus crash on Thursday.

The players, from second division side Etoile de Guinee, were travelling to their first game of the season when the bus was involved in the fatal accident.

Keita, Guinea’s leading player said on social media that he was “shocked, sad and heartbroken at this terrible news.

My sincere condolences to the #etoiledeguinee team and to Guinean football, may their souls rest in peace.

Keita’s family was among those mourners at a hospital where the bodies were brought for identification.

AP