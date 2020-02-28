Welcome to Africanews

DRC's top intelligence chief dies at 50

Democratic Republic Of Congo

The head of military intelligence of the Democratic Republic of Congo Delphin Kahimbi died Friday of a heart attack at his home, his wife has told AFP.

According to several sources, he had just been dismissed.

The announcement of his death comes after the U.S. Ambassador to Kinshasa welcomed an announcement by Congolese media of his suspension and replacement on Thursday.

General Kahimbi, 50, was one of twelve Congolese officials under European Union sanctions for human rights abuses and obstructing elections between 2015 and 2018.

Kahimbi had been questioned by the National Security Council in recent days according to Congolese media.

The 50 year old was also reportedly prevented from traveling to South Africa by customs authorities last Thursday.

Several officials under international sanctions have been weakened since the inauguration of President Felix Tshisekedi in January 2019.

The former head of civil intelligence, Kalev Mutond, was also dismissed in March 2019.

