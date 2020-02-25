Egypt's ex-president Hosni Mubarak dies at the age of 91 (family)

Egypt
Egypt’s former president Hosni Mubarak, who was forced to resign after the 2011 popular uprising, died on Tuesday at the age of 91 in the Galaa military hospital in Cairo, his brother-in-law General Mounir Thabet told AFP.
The Egyptian presidency would be in charge of organising the funeral of Mubarak, who ruled Egypt for three decades, the general added.
