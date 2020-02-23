Vote counts underway in Togo

In Togo, counting of votes began Saturday just after the first round of the presidential election.

More than 3.6 million people registered for a population of nearly 8 million to decide between the six candidates.

The failed opposition has found a single candidate, hoping that a leader will emerge to unite the opposition in the second round.

But in the camp of President Faure Gnassingbe, it is hoped that he will win a fourth term.

President Faure Gnassingbé became president in 2005 after the death of his father, who took power in 1967.

Under the country’s current law, Gnassingbé could remain in office until 2030, if re-elected.

This week, the Togolese government expelled a U.S.-based organization that promotes democratic principles and observes elections.

The U.S. government has criticized the expulsion of the National Democratic Institute.

AFP