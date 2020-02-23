South Sudan forms coalition gov't

It’s a new dawn in South Sudan as leaders form a coalition government.

Riek Machar was sworn in as first vice president on Saturday, a day after President Salva Kiir dissolved the previous government.

“You have just witnessed the swearing in of the First Vice President, and the vice presidents. An event, which many of you had thought, was impossible. This action signifies the official end of the war, and we can now proclaim a new dawn in South Sudan”, President Kiir said.

I want to assure you, we will work collectively to end your long suffering.

Machar said they will all work together to end their long suffering.

“First I want to take this opportunity to congratulate the people of the Republic of South Sudan for attaining peace. I want to assure you, we will work collectively to end your long suffering”, the South Sudanese First Vice President said.

Kiir asked for forgiveness and said he had forgiven his brother Machar, while calling on the people of South Sudan to forgive each other.

This arrangement has fallen apart twice, leading to a conflict that killed nearly 400,000 people.

The world’s youngest nation slid into civil war in 2013. Two years after winning long-fought independence from Sudan, as supporters of Kiir and Machar clashed.

Several attempts at peace failed, including a deal that saw Machar return as vice president in 2016.

He fled the country on foot months later amid fresh gunfire.

AP