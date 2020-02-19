Madagascar economy hit by environmental decline [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Madagascar has been placed first amongst countries who economies are the most affected by environmental destruction according to a report by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).
How has the situation deteriorated to this point? We get answers to this from Serge Jovial Imbeh.@NyashaKMutizwa
