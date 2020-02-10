Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Togo's Gnassingbe rallies support for re-election [Morning Call]

Togo's Gnassingbe rallies support for re-election [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Togo’s President Faure Gnassingbé has asked his supporters to unite and work for his reelection. Gnassingbe said this on friday after meeting with 3 groups in his party. He is seeking to extend his rule after accepting the ruling UNIR party’s request to stand in an election scheduled for Feb. 22.

Faure Gnassingbé has been in power since 2005 having succeeded his father Gnassingbé Eyadéma, who ruled the country with an iron fist for 38 years. Faure was re-elected in 2010 and 2015 during contested elections.

A constitutional revision adopted controversially in May 2019 now allows him not only to stand for this presidential election and that of 2025, but likely benefit from lifelong immunity for acts committed during presidential terms.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..