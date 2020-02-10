Togo's Gnassingbe rallies support for re-election [Morning Call]

Togo’s President Faure Gnassingbé has asked his supporters to unite and work for his reelection. Gnassingbe said this on friday after meeting with 3 groups in his party. He is seeking to extend his rule after accepting the ruling UNIR party’s request to stand in an election scheduled for Feb. 22.

Faure Gnassingbé has been in power since 2005 having succeeded his father Gnassingbé Eyadéma, who ruled the country with an iron fist for 38 years. Faure was re-elected in 2010 and 2015 during contested elections.

A constitutional revision adopted controversially in May 2019 now allows him not only to stand for this presidential election and that of 2025, but likely benefit from lifelong immunity for acts committed during presidential terms.