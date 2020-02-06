Malawi's embattled First Lady granted bail over murder of rival

News of the murder charges against Lesotho’s first lady have rocked the nation. Maesaiah Thabane, 42, has been accused of killing Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s previous wife, Lipolelo, days before the his second inauguration ceremony in June 2017.

Most people are closely watching this unprecedented case against the ruling class. Most citizens have expressed disappointment not only at the development but at the fact that she had been granted bail in a murder case.

Bokang Kheekhe, an entrepreneur is one such disappointed citizens who spoke to the media: “It’s very disappointing regarding what’s happening, you know, we have been haunted and taunted by selective justice in this country.

“The police have stated that they do have very strong evidence against the first lady of this country but they will not even detain her.”

For his part, Mangaliso Makakole, Deputy President of Democratic Congress Youth League said: “Suppose she is found guilty and she is convicted of murder, I think for Lesotho that would be a first step that would teach everyone.

“That would be a lesson for every citizen and especially people in influential positions of power that they are not immune to justice. Justice for Basotho, for every one of us would be actually getting to the conclusion of the case with the verdict.”

Deputy police commissioner Paseka Mokete told reporters, that they have a “strong case” against the first lady, and eight others.

After nearly a month on the run, Maesaiah Thabane was picked up on the border with South Africa following an arrangement between her lawyer and the police.

