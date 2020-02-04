Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Football Planet

football-planet

FIFA to lure CAF on Afcon frequency

Philemon Mbale NSONGAN

Football Planet

Fifa tries to lure CAF to change the trend of the Afcon competition, A proposal by Infantino holds that the competition should be played every four years instead of the biannual trend.

Quarter finalists of this year’s CAF inter club competitions are now known as Esperance of Tunis vies for a third title in a bounce.

We take you to Cameroon, South Africa and then Zambian topflight for what made news in football over the weekend.

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..