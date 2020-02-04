FIFA to lure CAF on Afcon frequency

Football Planet
Fifa tries to lure CAF to change the trend of the Afcon competition, A proposal by Infantino holds that the competition should be played every four years instead of the biannual trend.
Quarter finalists of this year’s CAF inter club competitions are now known as Esperance of Tunis vies for a third title in a bounce.
We take you to Cameroon, South Africa and then Zambian topflight for what made news in football over the weekend.
Anglophone regions tense as Cameroon parties campaign for Feb. 9 vote
Cameroonian student in China is first African to get coronavirus
Should AFCON be held every 4 years? [Morning Call]
Eskom warns South Africans to brace for more power cuts
Nine illegal miners killed in South Africa - police
South African tycoon apologizes for 'Africa loves Trump,' remark