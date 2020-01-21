Guinea's Alpha Conde addresses Libyan crisis, Sahel, domestic politics [Interview]

Global conversation
In an exclusive interview with Africanews, Guinean President Alpha Condé reiterated his belief that the African Union must take the lead in solving crises on the continent.
The 81-year-old leader was refering to Turkey’s recent entry into the Libyan crisis.
Regarding the crisis in the Sahel, he however commended the agreement reached in France on the need to strengthen cooperation and concentrate forces in the areas bordering Niger, Burkina and Mali.
On the political crisis in his country, he justified the need for a new constitution and spoke about the deaths of demonstrators .
