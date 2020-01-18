Guinea: Funeral for slain protesters held

A funeral ceremony for protesters killed during clashes at recent anti-government demonstrations in Guinea was held Friday.

The victims were the latest of crackdown on anti-government protesters by law enforcement officials.

“I am always saddened to find myself here at the morgue to see these bodies carried, those of young people who are cowardly murdered by the Guinean government that is supposed to protect them. It is always a source of consternation when this happens, especially since what the Guinean people are asking for is not that much, it is just respect for the laws and principles that govern our society”, FNDC protester, Abdoulaye Oumou Sow said.

What the Guinean people are asking for is not that much, it is just respect for the laws and principles.

Mamadou Hasmiou So is father of a victim.

“In this country, lying has become commonplace. It is the authorities who encourage these lies. By the grace of God, that will change one day. I pray for that”, he said.

Opponents of President Alpha Conde are against his move to review the constitution for him to run for a third term in office.

A coalition of opposition parties is spearheading the protest, which has led to the death of some protesters during clashes with security officers.

The group has suspended protest to allow for peaceful funeral ceremony. It said further protests will be held on January 21-22, 2020.

AFP