African debt: what to expect in 2020? [Business Africa]

Will the year 2020 be the year of the realization of major economic projects in Africa?

Africa’s debt remains topical and political uncertainty seems to persist while the indicators of 8 African countries are in the red.

Countries such as South Africa, Mozambique, South Sudan and Zimbabwe are in a situation of over-indebtedness according to the IMF. 9 others are dangerously close to the worrying levels of external debt, such as Cameroon, Ghana or Ethiopia.

However, the year 2020 seems to be the year of major economic projects with, in particular, the effective implementation of the Continental Free Trade Area, elections and major projects, and the continuation of the debates on the advent of the ECO.

Understanding the stakes and consequences of African debt with Germain Salla, international trade expert.