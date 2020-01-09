Congolese president halts order over deadly Kinshasa unrest

Police in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday gave protesting students a day to leave Kinshasa University campus.

This follows violent clashes that left a police man dead over high increase in tuition fees .

“At first we didn’t want to fight back. We wanted to leave the lobby anyway. In spite of (the fact that) we didn’t know where we could go, we had to leave. It was a decision that was made. Tomorrow, there might be policemen or soldiers”, economics student, Trésor Nkoko, said.

At first we didn't want to fight back. We wanted to leave the lobby anyway.

In a statement, the police said any student found on campus on Thursday will be considered ‘‘an enemy of the Republic’‘.

According to local media, some students who reside outside of the capital expressed worry that they will be left with no where to sleep.

Fees have almost doubled from 253,000 CFA franc or $429 during the last academic year to 485,000 CFA franc or $822 this academic year.

Meanwhile, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has reportedly stepped in to stop the police order. He is expected to meet a committee of students to resolve the issue at the next cabinet meeting on Friday.

AFP