Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Unidentified gunmen kill 19 in Central Nigeria

Unidentified gunmen kill 19 in Central Nigeria
with AFP

Nigeria

Gunmen on Thursday killed 19 people in a raid on a rural community in central Nigeria night, police said Friday.

The assailants, yet unidentified, attacked the village of Tawari in Kogi State, 100 kilometres south of the federal capital Abuja, and then set fire to the houses.

“They burned houses, a school, a church and the residence of the traditional chief,” local police spokesman William Aya told AFP.

They burned houses, a school, a church and the residence of the traditional chief.

“Nineteen people were killed,” he added.

Aya said the motive for the attack and the identity of the assailants remained unclear.

“We have commenced the investigation and it will reveal what happened,” he said.

A local security official told AFP that the killing was an act of revenge by a rival community, amid tensions in the region, but no official confirmation has been given and the reasons for the violence remain unclear.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..